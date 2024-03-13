Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite gains as oil moves higher, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ, RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Higher oil and energy sector prices pushed Canada’s main stock index up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.40 points at 21,987.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 154.66 points at 39,160.15. The S&P 500 index was down 4.93 points at 5,170.34 after setting an all-time high yesterday, while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.57 points at 16,191.06.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.08 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.70 cents at US$79.26 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$2,174 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.03 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices