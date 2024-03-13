34-year-old Regina man charged with robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old Regina man has been charged after police were dispatched for the report of a weapons offence.

Officers of the Regina Police Service responded to the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue on Mar. 10 at 6:25 a.m.

“Hospital staff were reporting that a man pulled a weapon on a woman in the hospital waiting area,” police stated. “The man held a bladed weapon to the woman, demanding her belongings, and fled with her bag. The victim did not sustain any physical injury. Hospital security apprehended him.”

When officers arrived, they took Chad Pratt into custody and the bladed weapon allegedly used in the offence was recovered.

Police said Pratt was found to be in breach of conditions not to possess knives and keep the peace. Pratt was charged with robbery and failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Mar. 11, 2024.