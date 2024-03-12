RCMP investigating after crash claims 2 lives near Village of Slocan

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died Sunday evening, say police in B.C.’s Interior, after the pickup truck they were travelling in went down an embankment.

Slocan RCMP say the incident happened along Little Slocan Road at 6:50 p.m., with the truck leaving the roadway.

It’s unknown why the vehicle went down the embankment, but the truck came to a stop on its roof, “with both occupants suffering fatal injuries,” police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the two have been identified and that their families were notified.

“This is a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two people far too soon,” said Cpl. James Grandy, adding the investigation continues.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends during this difficult time.”