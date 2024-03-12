Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigating after crash claims 2 lives near Village of Slocan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 8:01 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people died Sunday evening, say police in B.C.’s Interior, after the pickup truck they were travelling in went down an embankment.

Slocan RCMP say the incident happened along Little Slocan Road at 6:50 p.m., with the truck leaving the roadway.

It’s unknown why the vehicle went down the embankment, but the truck came to a stop on its roof, “with both occupants suffering fatal injuries,” police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the two have been identified and that their families were notified.

“This is a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two people far too soon,” said Cpl. James Grandy, adding the investigation continues.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends during this difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'Falling tree narrowly misses two children in Vernon'
Falling tree narrowly misses two children in Vernon
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices