Crime

Man, 20, charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Terwillegar Rec Centre change room

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
Terwillegar Rec Centre View image in full screen
File photo of the Terwillegar Rec Centre in Edmonton, Alta. Global News
A 20-year-old man has been formally charged after girl was sexually assaulted in a southwest Edmonton recreation centre change room.

The attack happened last week at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre. Police responded to the facility on Tuesday. March 5, just after 4:30 p.m.

It was reported to police that a 13-year-old girl entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown man, who proceeded to sexually assault her.

A family friend of the victim told Global News it “was an assault in the worst way.”

Friends of teen assaulted at Terwillegar Recreation Centre want city to improve security

Police said the suspect was dropped off at the rec centre by a silver, midsize SUV.

The next day police released his photo along with details of the alleged incident, and last Thursday the suspect surrendered to police, who said his name would not be released until formal charges have been laid.

On Tuesday, EPS announced Tran Quoc Vuong Nguyen, 20, was charged with sexual contact with a child, sexual assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

In the past five years, there have been 33 sexual assaults on minors at rec centres in the city, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Last year saw a sharp increase, and police noted access to rec centres in the years prior was limited due to various COVID-19 pandemic closures and access limitations.

The Terwillegar Recreation Centre has over 2.6 million admissions each year and the city said while safety incidents do happen at all facilities, recreation centres are safe overall.

Police said the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is providing support to the young girl and family.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

