Suspect turns himself in after sex assault at Edmonton rec centre

A suspect wanted in a sexual assault at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre has turned himself in to Edmonton police.

Police announced shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday that the suspect turned himself in earlier in the morning. They added his name would not be released until formal charges have been laid.

View image in full screen A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre and the vehicle he was spotted in on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Police said officers were called to the southwest Edmonton recreation centre at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was reported to police that a 13-year-old female entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to sexually assault her,” police said in a news release.

“Detectives from the EPS’ (Edmonton Police Service) child protection section continue to provide support to the young girl and her family.”

Before the suspect turned himself in, police had released photos of him and the vehicle they believe was used to drop him off at the rec centre, to the public in an effort to generate tips.