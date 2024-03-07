Suspect turns himself in after sex assault at Edmonton rec centre

A suspect wanted in a sexual assault at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre has turned himself in to Edmonton police.
Police announced shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday that the suspect turned himself in earlier in the morning. They added his name would not be released until formal charges have been laid.
Police said officers were called to the southwest Edmonton recreation centre at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It was reported to police that a 13-year-old female entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to sexually assault her,” police said in a news release.
“Detectives from the EPS’ (Edmonton Police Service) child protection section continue to provide support to the young girl and her family.”
Before the suspect turned himself in, police had released photos of him and the vehicle they believe was used to drop him off at the rec centre, to the public in an effort to generate tips.
- Ottawa homicide: 4 kids, 2 adults dead in ‘shocking’ killings
- Family member accused of chiselling name off headstone in Ontario, police say
- ‘Rust’ armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in fatal movie set shooting
- School bus driver charged after 5 children injured in rollover near Woodstock, Ont.
Comments