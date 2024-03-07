Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect turns himself in after sex assault at Edmonton rec centre

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police investigate sexual assault of teen at Terwillegar Recreation Centre'
Edmonton police investigate sexual assault of teen at Terwillegar Recreation Centre
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 7, 2024) The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl in a southwest Edmonton rec centre change room.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect wanted in a sexual assault at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre has turned himself in to Edmonton police.

Police announced shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday that the suspect turned himself in earlier in the morning. They added his name would not be released until formal charges have been laid.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre and the vehicle he was spotted in on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. View image in full screen
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre and the vehicle he was spotted in on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Police said officers were called to the southwest Edmonton recreation centre at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It was reported to police that a 13-year-old female entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to sexually assault her,” police said in a news release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Detectives from the EPS’ (Edmonton Police Service) child protection section continue to provide support to the young girl and her family.”

Before the suspect turned himself in, police had released photos of him and the vehicle they believe was used to drop him off at the rec centre, to the public in an effort to generate tips.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices