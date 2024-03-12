Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man accused of assaulting, trying to bite safety officers now in custody

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
A man who police say was behaving erratically on and around a Winnipeg Transit bus Monday afternoon is in custody.

Police were called to the scene on Main Street around 4:45 p.m., and said the man had been removed from the bus by community safety officers, at which point he wandered into traffic and became combative after safety officers tried to approach him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The man is accused of assaulting a pair of the safety officers and trying to bite them, although they were able to detain him while waiting for police. Neither officer needed medical attention.

The 29-year-old, who was the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to attend court, now faces two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

