Crime

Teens arrested, charged after altercation with security at Forks Market: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
The Forks Market, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Forks Market, as seen in this file photo. Global News / Sam Thompson
Four teens are facing numerous charges after an altercation with security guards at The Forks Market Saturday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:25 p.m. in response to a call about youths fighting with security. Police said the suspects took off in different directions once they arrived, but were picked up near the footbridge at the Esplanade Riel after a short chase.

According to police, the suspects had been banned from the market and told to leave the premises by security, at which point they reportedly threatened to assault the security personnel as they were being escorted off the property.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One of the teens is accused of discharging a can of bear spray and physically assaulting security, although no one was injured in the incident.

Police said they also seized a knife and brass knuckles from the youths at the time of the arrest.

Two 14-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with offences including assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats. All four were released on appearance notices or undertakings.

