Suspects nabbed after grocery store robbery: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people following a robbery Saturday night at a grocery store on Henderson Highway.

Officers were called the 900 block of Henderson at 9 p.m. after an employee at the store tried to stop a man and a woman who had reportedly stolen merchandise from leaving.

The suspects allegedly sprayed the employee with bear repellent, then fled southbound on Henderson in what police say was a stolen vehicle.

Officers caught up with the pair at Burrows Avenue and Inkster Boulevard. The stolen merchandise was recovered and the two suspects were arrested.

A -31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, now face multiple charges relating to robbery.

The man remains in custody as he also has charges of failing to comply with probation orders. The woman has been released on an undertaking.