$10K in sound equipment stolen from local church: Guelph police

A local church had its sound equipment and gear stolen just as it was about to open.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the church near Willow Road and Dawson Road Sunday morning.

Investigators say staff arrived to find someone had broken into the building.

They say $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including a sound mixing board, electronic drums, microphones, projectors, an amplifier and laptops.

Investigators believe the break-in occurred sometime between the evening of March 6 and Sunday morning.

There is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7396 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.