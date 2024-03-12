Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$10K in sound equipment stolen from local church: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 12, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating the theft of sound equipment and gear at a local church. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating the theft of sound equipment and gear at a local church. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A local church had its sound equipment and gear stolen just as it was about to open.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the church near Willow Road and Dawson Road Sunday morning.

Investigators say staff arrived to find someone had broken into the building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including a sound mixing board, electronic drums, microphones, projectors, an amplifier and laptops.

Investigators believe the break-in occurred sometime between the evening of March 6 and Sunday morning.

Trending Now

There is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7396 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices