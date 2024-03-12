Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener, Ont. elevator company fined $75k after worker fell 9 feet at London apartment

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
A photo of a multi-level apartment building on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The London, Ont., apartment building where the fall occurred. Google Maps/Oct. 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An elevator company based out of Kitchener, Ont., has been fined $75,000 for an accident in which a worker fell nine feet (2.7 metres) off a platform after staff  removed a guardrail.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Delta Elevator Company Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to provide a guardrail. It was convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Feb. 29 in connection with the accident, which happened Dec. 15, 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The ministry said the elevator company was hired to “modernize” two elevators at 699 Talbot Street in London, Ont., a multi-level apartment building.

Workers with the company removed a metal guardrail at the top of a staircase overlooking the building’s boiler room in order to “create room to move equipment,” the ministry said.

Trending Now

A sub-contractor was hired to do electrical work. After installing new lighting and other electrical equipment in the elevator room, the subcontractor began cleaning up the work area and throwing cardboard waste down to the boiler room floor. While throwing the cardboard, the subcontractor fell nine feet to the floor, sustaining undisclosed injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the fine, Delta Elevator Company Ltd. faces a 25 per cent victim’s surcharge.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices