3-vehicle tractor-trailer crash causing heavy delays on Highway 400

Commuters on Highway 400 should expect significant delays Tuesday morning after Aurora OPP reported a crash involving three vehicles.

Police say a transport truck that was travelling southbound went through the ditch and onto the northbound side of the highway, ending up in the woods on the side of the highway.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which led to police closing the northbound lane of Highway 88 near Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Traffic is being diverted away from the highway, and drivers can get back on the 400 at Highway 89.

Police warn that the crash will cause significant delays for those travelling between Toronto and Barrie, and southbound traffic will also move slowly.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

