Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3-vehicle tractor-trailer crash causing heavy delays on Highway 400

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
Highway 400 south to Toronto sign. View image in full screen
Highway 400 south to Toronto sign. Sean Mallen/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Commuters on Highway 400 should expect significant delays Tuesday morning after Aurora OPP reported a crash involving three vehicles.

Police say a transport truck that was travelling southbound went through the ditch and onto the northbound side of the highway, ending up in the woods on the side of the highway.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which led to police closing the northbound lane of Highway 88 near Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Traffic is being diverted away from the highway, and drivers can get back on the 400 at Highway 89.

Police warn that the crash will cause significant delays for those travelling between Toronto and Barrie, and southbound traffic will also move slowly.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices