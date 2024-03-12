1 dead, 3 others injured in ‘suspicious’ Mississauga house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Paramedics say a man has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday.

A fire broke out at a home on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Church Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics initially told Global News two people died but in another later update said only one person was pronounced dead.

Three others were taken to hospital — an elderly woman with critical injuries, a woman with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told Global News two people were able to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived with one of them suffering significant burn injuries.

When firefighters did arrive, Rizzi said they went into the home and found two people in separate rooms.

A cat and a dog were also rescued from the home, she said. The cat survived but the dog perished in the fire.

“There were some really senior firefighters that have seen a number of different fires, they really described it as high, high heat conditions, heavy smoke, flame involvement,” Rizzi said. “This was a fire that was really going. And that’s why we can see the significant injuries on the patients.”

She also said the fire is being deemed suspicious as there were “multiple points of origin.”

Peel Regional Police have been called in to investigate and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

“This is a tough day for our firefighters when we lose members of our community in a fatal house fire,” Rizzi said.

Two people were rescued from the home by firefighters with vital signs absent. Patients were transported to the hospital. The condition of the patients is unknown. — Chief Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) March 12, 2024