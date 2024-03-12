Menu

Fire

1 dead, 3 others injured in ‘suspicious’ Mississauga house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 6:21 am
1 min read
Fire crews outside of a home in Mississauga on March 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire crews outside of a home in Mississauga on March 12, 2024. Global News
Peel Paramedics say a man has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday.

A fire broke out at a home on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Church Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics initially told Global News two people died but in another later update said only one person was pronounced dead.

Three others were taken to hospital — an elderly woman with critical injuries, a woman with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told Global News two people were able to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived with one of them suffering significant burn injuries.

When firefighters did arrive, Rizzi said they went into the home and found two people in separate rooms.

A cat and a dog were also rescued from the home, she said. The cat survived but the dog perished in the fire.

“There were some really senior firefighters that have seen a number of different fires, they really described it as high, high heat conditions, heavy smoke, flame involvement,” Rizzi said. “This was a fire that was really going. And that’s why we can see the significant injuries on the patients.”

She also said the fire is being deemed suspicious as there were “multiple points of origin.”

Peel Regional Police have been called in to investigate and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

“This is a tough day for our firefighters when we lose members of our community in a fatal house fire,” Rizzi said.

