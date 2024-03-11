Edmonton kids co-author new book to fundraise for the Ben Stelter Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Edmonton youths are publishing a book based on their experiences battling cancer.

“I want other people to be happy,” said 10-year-old Cecily Eklund.

Even after having a tough couple of years, each fighting their own battles with cancer, Eklund and 12-year-old Cosmo Amasio have become best friends and are now co-authors of a new book called The Kindness Coin.

Both have received kindness and want to teach others how to pay it forward.

“Our book is also based on our real experiences,” said Amasio.

“It makes people happy, so they won’t be depressed.”

The Ben Stelter Foundation gave Amasio his dream trampoline and Eklund her first plane ride and a trip to an Edmonton Oilers game and Disneyland. They want to raise money for the foundation to give kids that same chance.

The foundation is also publishing Eklund’s and Amasio’s book.

“It’s about a magical coin and the rest you’re going to have to figure out,” Eklund said.

“We have quotes from Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Ekholm, Zach Hyman and a whole bunch of players. Cassie Campbell-Pascall did our foreword, and we have Sarah McLachlan in there who’s provided quotes so it’s just amazing” said Ashif Mawji, chair of the Ben Stelter Foundation.

View image in full screen Cosmo Amasio (left), Ashif Mawji (middle), and Cecily Eklund (right) stand together at the launch of their book called, the Kindness Coin. Global News

Mawji said most elements to produce the book have been donated. Wendy Lam, the creative mind behind oildoodles, donated her illustrations to the book.

For Ben Stelter’s dad, it’s another way to remember his son.

“We’re so grateful that we’re able to keep using his name and doing the work that he started where he was buying toys for kids at the hospital and wanting to donate money so that we can keep that going in his honour is huge for us,” said Mike Stelter, executive director of the Ben Stelter Foundation.

Mawji explained the book takes readers along their adventures as they find a magical coin that glows and grows when you are being kind.

“It’s a message again for everybody to say it doesn’t cost anything to be kind, let’s all be kind,” said Mawji.

All of the proceeds from the book will be donated back to the Ben Stelter Foundation. It will help pay for experiences but also help purchase medical equipment for those in need and invest in research and potential cures for cancer.

The book will be available on the Ben Stelter Foundation website.

“It’s so special for us to see kids raising money for other kids,” said Stelter.