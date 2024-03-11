SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Blue Jays thump Rays 9-2 in pre-season play

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Ernie Clement had a home run and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in pre-season action on Monday.

Danny Jansen had a two-run home run and Davis Schneider also hit one over the wall for Toronto (7-9), which scored eight of its runs in the first four innings.

Jays starter Mitch White (1-0) struck out two batters, walked one and surrendered five hits and two runs in three innings of work.

Harold Ramirez drove in Yandy Diaz and Rene Pinto with a double in the third inning for Tampa Bay’s (4-10) only runs.

Zach Eflin (0-2) started for the Rays and surrendered eight runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings.

Toronto takes on the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

