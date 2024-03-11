Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

January cold snap in Western Canada cost $180M in insurance damages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Polar vortex plunges Prairies into deep freeze'
Polar vortex plunges Prairies into deep freeze
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 10, 2024): A polar vortex has descended over the Prairies, with some areas expected to see their lowest temperatures in decades. Heather Yourex-West looks at how people in Alberta and Manitoba are trying to stay warm, and the dangers for homeless people – Jan 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Extreme cold near the start of this year in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan has led to a damage bill that the Insurance Bureau of Canada says is more than $180 million.

The bureau says about 70 per cent of the insurance claims related to the extreme cold were for personal property and damage caused by frozen and burst water pipes.

The cold moved in Jan. 12, breaking dozens of daily minimum records, including in Edmonton where there were four straight days of cold ranging from minus 40 to minus 45 degrees.

Click to play video: '‘Coldest places on earth’: Arctic temperatures arrive in Alberta'
‘Coldest places on earth’: Arctic temperatures arrive in Alberta

Rob de Pruis, the national director, consumer and industry relations with the bureau, says with the frequency and severity of destructive weather events increasing, so are the financial costs for insurers and taxpayers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The bureau says in a statement that the $180 million is an initial estimate and it highlights the growing cost pressures on premiums that people have to pay.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

De Pruis says insurance policies are limited when people are away from their home during heating season, requiring someone else to check every day or every second day to ensure damage is minimized when found early.

“We all must do better to protect ourselves from loss or damage resulting from natural disasters, which continue to have an outsized impact on the most vulnerable,” de Pruis says in the statement.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices