Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man charged with firearm offences

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police charged a 36-year-old Regina man after responding to a firearms offence incident in the early hours of March 10, 2024. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in relation to firearm offences.

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of McTavish Street on Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 a.m. Police say a gunshot was allegedly heard.

“Police arrived and the residence was in darkness, and no one was present. Police located a male walking in a nearby alley, and detained him to investigate the firearms offence,” RPS stated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The male was identified and found to be the subject of warrants which include firearm-related offences. The male was arrested, and a search revealed a firearm and ammunition, finding him in breach of court-ordered conditions.”

According to police, they were unable to confirm a gun had been discharged, and no one was found to be injured.

Story continues below advertisement

RPS charged Martin Raymond Oochoo, from Regina, with several charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon. He appeared in court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices