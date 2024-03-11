Regina man charged with firearm offences

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in relation to firearm offences.
Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of McTavish Street on Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 a.m. Police say a gunshot was allegedly heard.
“Police arrived and the residence was in darkness, and no one was present. Police located a male walking in a nearby alley, and detained him to investigate the firearms offence,” RPS stated.
“The male was identified and found to be the subject of warrants which include firearm-related offences. The male was arrested, and a search revealed a firearm and ammunition, finding him in breach of court-ordered conditions.”
According to police, they were unable to confirm a gun had been discharged, and no one was found to be injured.
RPS charged Martin Raymond Oochoo, from Regina, with several charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon. He appeared in court on Monday.
Comments