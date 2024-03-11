Police on the hunt for suspicious person who entered Kitchener public school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a suspicious person who went into a school in Kitchener, Ont., late last week.

Police said they were called to a public school near Wilson and Clarke avenues in Kitchener on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. after a person who was not known to staff or students entered the school.

Police generally do not provide names of schools or businesses; the closest school to that intersection is Wilson Avenue Public School.

The suspect was described by police as being around five-foot-nine in height, dressed in all-black clothing including a hood which was up.

Police did not say what happened while the person was inside the school but they said there were no physical injuries.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477