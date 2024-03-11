Crash leads to impaired driving charges south of Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a crash south of Napanee early Sunday.

OPP were called to the crash near the corner of Fitchett Road and County Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Investigators say responding officers found two people with minor injuries after a vehicle hit some trees and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

An 18-year-old man from Greater Napanee is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in court April 2.