Crime

Crash leads to impaired driving charges south of Napanee

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
An 18-year-old man from Greater Napanee is charged with impaired driving following a crash early Sunday. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old man from Greater Napanee is charged with impaired driving following a crash early Sunday. Handout/OPP
Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a crash south of Napanee early Sunday.

OPP were called to the crash near the corner of Fitchett Road and County Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Investigators say responding officers found two people with minor injuries after a vehicle hit some trees and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

An 18-year-old man from Greater Napanee is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in court April 2.

