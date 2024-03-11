Mount Forest woman facing DUI charge after vehicle collides with ION train in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Mount Forest, Ont., has been charged after a vehicle struck an ION LRT train in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Friday night shortly after 9 p.m., police were called after witnesses saw a vehicle collide with a fire hydrant and curbs before driving onto the tracks and hitting an LRT train full of passengers.

Police say the vehicle left the scene in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute before officers arrived.

The officers soon tracked the vehicle down and arrested a 54-year-old woman. She is facing several charges, including failure to remain at the scene of a collision, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired by alcohol.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the collision.

The westbound lanes of Charles Street were closed over the weekend for repair work.