Unions express concerns over delayed overtime pay tied to Hamilton ransomware attack

Some unions representing the city’s front-line workers say they’re hearing from “frustrated” members who have not been paid overtime since a late February ransomware attack impacted the City of Hamilton’s data systems.

Three union leaders say their constituents are being told they have to wait for that compensation as IT professionals continue to narrow down what data was compromised during the electronic assault on Feb. 25.

Hamilton paramedics, police officers and firefighters say they’ve been affected and are being told by their unions they can refuse overtime until the city comes up with a fix.

Mario Posteraro, head of the paramedics union, says “forced overtime” is where he has concerns having heard from many still awaiting remuneration.

“There may be a protest in which they don’t feel they’ll continue to work past the end of the shift or extra shifts,” Posteraro implied.

“Which would have a significant effect or impact on response times if people aren’t agreeing to staff the vehicles on an overtime basis.”

Posteraro believes the city should be finding ways to ensure essential workers are getting their money, even if it means cutting manual cheques for those employees.

Firefighters union lead Rob D’Amico doesn’t expect any impediments with service, insisting members are still going out and “doing their jobs.”

He says the association is reinforcing with constituents that overtime being logged will be paid out at some point.

However, he did admit that front-liners do have the prerogative to refuse the extra work if they choose.

“Obviously this is a tough situation, but I’m very proud of what our members are doing,” D’Amico said.

“They understand it, and they’re continuing to do their job. As a president, I can’t ask for … anything more from them.”

Hamilton Police Association head Jaimi Bannon says peace officers have been similarly affected and that they’ve also only received “regular pay” since the cyber incident.

Bannon says she’s not privy to any information suggesting members will abstain from overtime or paid duty, but submits continuing uncertainty could change that.

“That I am not certain about, but if there is uncertainty to when they will get paid, it is a strong possibility,” Bannon said.

“I have not heard anyone say they will not take overtime. Members were counting on the overtime money, so they are frustrated.”

An update last Tuesday from Mayor Andrea Horwath and City Manager Marnie Cluckie confirmed the ransomware attack has prevented staff from accessing some IT systems.

They don’t believe any personal data or information from residents or staff in their system has been accessed, but admitted there are impacts to services which have forced some operations to be completed without the aid of computers.

“We’re pleased that we can still offer most of our city services. I know the city’s team has adjusted to help citizens and do some work manually, which is resulting in some delays,” Cluckie said.

Technical adviser, CYPFER, is still providing a forensic investigation and incident response along with legal counsel, insurers, and other authorities, like Hamilton police.

Since last Wednesday, the only meetings being held by council have been closed-door sessions to bring the city’s politicians up to date on the hack and recovery.

Postponed sessions include a vote on whether to endorse private or public operation of Hamilton’s LRT and the controversial Stoney Creek affordable Housing plan.

Global News did seek comment from the city on its payroll systems related to overtime pay, but a spokesperson said they were unable to comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

The city hasn’t given a timeline as to when the cyberattack issues may be resolved.