Committee’s preference on who they think should operate Hamilton’s LRT put off ’til March

City councillors will consider for another seven weeks how they think Hamilton’s forthcoming Light Rail Transit (LRT) should be operated.

On Monday, the LRT subcommittee opted to defer an ask of the province to put in place an operation edict they think will best serve residents when the $3.4-billion LRT is finally completed.

The move comes following presentation of an analysis from Hamilton’s Planning and Economic Development department leaning towards a private contractor model for 10 years believing it would be low-cost, provide greater cost certainty and minimize the city’s operational risk.

More than a dozen combined delegates and speakers took part in city hall discussions, with many advising the committee to stay away from a private operator.

The pushback not only came from transit union leaders but included a pair of speakers from Toronto sharing stories of dysfunction between the municipality, Metrolinx and contractors on multiple projects.

Toronto councillor Josh Matlow, who represents residents along the troubled Eglinton rapid transit line, submitted the attraction of potential cost savings might be offset by a lack of transparency from such an operator.

“Unlike at the TTC where as a commissioner … I’m able to go to the board, advocate, demand accountability, move motions to try to fix things and find solutions,” Matlow explained.

“Given … a private company working through Metrolinx, we can simply ask, but they can ignore, and that happens time and time again.”

Matlow pointed to recent updates from Metrolinx on the status of the Eglinton Crosstown which he said often updated little on why there were continuous delays.

That includes a November statement from CEO Phil Verster promising an announcement when they get to “three months before opening day.”

“If it wasn’t so serious, it would have been satirical,” added Matlow.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, who represents transit advocates TTCriders, echoed the sentiments, suggesting a city-run system would allow for open dialogue on the operation whereas a for-profit operator likely would not.

“You can contact your city councilor by phone or email and … they’re available to you to listen to your concerns,'”

Pizey-Allen explained.

“But when it comes to Metrolinx, not only are the meetings not open to the public but people making decisions about your local transit may not live in your city.”

Under the recommended model, the city would provide all “customer-facing” functions and leave operational activities to a Metrolinx contractor.

Similar to Waterloo’s ION network, which a third-party international transportation operator runs, the report’s recommendation would have the contractor launch the system and operate it for the first decade giving the city an option to take it over afterwards.

Abdul Shaikh, director of the LRT project office, said the structure minimizes the city’s risks associated with the transitions from the design and construction phase to the start-up.

“A third party would continue to be responsible for these functions through all the stages of the project resulting in fewer finger pintings,” Shaikh said.

Most speakers on Monday made a pitch for adoption of a model that puts operation exclusively in the hands the city, one of four presented by the city’s LRT project office in September.

Under that edict Hamilton would perform all operational aspects excluding maintenance, which Metrolinx has already insisted be an element licenced to a third party.

Matlow characterized the Hamilton line as a “municipal spine” to the heart of the city, from Eastgate to McMaster, that will serve to feed various bus routes.

“If there are any conflicting decisions between a third party and HSR, that could end up with serious impacts on the service that you deliver to residents,” he said.

The committee have referred the issue until March 20th, when it appears they’ll vote for one of the two options.

City councillors can only recommend an LRT operating model, as the final decision is up to the province through Metrolinx.