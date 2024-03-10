Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking suspect involved in sexual assault incident in southwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary 911 employee accused of sharing police information with organized crime members'
Calgary 911 employee accused of sharing police information with organized crime members
A call taker at the City of Calgary 911 department has been accused of leaking information about organized crime. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports. – Jan 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for a suspect from a sexual assault incident in the city’s southwest early Sunday morning.

Police said at around 1:15 a.m., a woman was waiting at a bus stop located on 37th Street Southwest between 26th Avenue and 28th Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man armed with a crowbar. He demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby business where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a nearby neighbour heard the victim’s calls for help and interrupted the assault, and the suspect fled. The neighbour then called the police and the victim was transported to hospital.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

Trending Now

They describe the suspect as a slim man around five feet, 11 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with CCTV from around the area is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices