Police seeking suspect involved in sexual assault incident in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are looking for a suspect from a sexual assault incident in the city’s southwest early Sunday morning.

Police said at around 1:15 a.m., a woman was waiting at a bus stop located on 37th Street Southwest between 26th Avenue and 28th Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man armed with a crowbar. He demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby business where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police said a nearby neighbour heard the victim’s calls for help and interrupted the assault, and the suspect fled. The neighbour then called the police and the victim was transported to hospital.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

They describe the suspect as a slim man around five feet, 11 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with CCTV from around the area is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.