Driver has two vehicles impounded and 2K in fines in one night in Vernon, B.C.

A driver in Vernon, B.C. caught excessively speeding had two vehicles impounded and over 2K in fines in less than four hours.

Vernon RCMP says just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, an officer spotted a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed through a residential neighbourhood on 27th Avenue.

“The officer stopped the vehicle which was found to be travelling more than 100km/hr,” said media relations officer with the Vernon RCMP, Cst. Chris Terleski.

“The 23-year-old driver was issued fines totalling $1,569 for excessive speed, failing to stop at a stop sign, driving contrary to restrictions, failing to signal and crossing a double solid line, and operating an uninsured vehicle.”

But the driver didn’t stop there.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a driver near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Police say they located a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, and it turned out to be the same driver, but this time in a different vehicle.

“This time, the man received $788 in fines…bringing the total to $2,357. The second vehicle was also impounded,” said Cst. Terleski. “It’s ridiculous to see this type of behaviour and there’s no excuse for it. The fines issued are only the initial step in the process and the man could potentially face additional sanctions from the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.”