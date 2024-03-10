40 centimetres of snow forecast to hit northeastern New Brunswick: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Although spring is just around the corner, the winter weather won’t be departing New Brunswick just yet — the province’s northeastern region is forecast to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow through Monday.

In a winter storm warning update from Environment Canada, snowfall is said to begin accumulating through the Bathurst, Miramichi, and Acadian Peninsula area on Sunday afternoon before continuing into Monday.

The heavy snow will be accompanied by high winds in some areas. Gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are forecast along parts of the coast. Despite this, the weather update said that blowing snow is unlikely “at the time.”

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency’s update read.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Some snowfall is expected in the central and northwestern parts of the province as well, including the Mount Carleton – Renous Highway area, where 25 to 35 centimetres is being forecast for Sunday morning and into the night.

“The snow will mix at times with rain for some areas this afternoon,” a weather update read.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected in many areas where heavy snow is not forecast. Most of southern New Brunswick, including the Fredericton area, is expected to receive between 25 to 45 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

“Precipitation will begin as snow before changing to rain with some light accumulations possible, especially over higher terrain,” a rainfall warning read.

Environment Canada said it will continue to provide weather alerts throughout the day.