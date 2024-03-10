Menu

Canada

Monument honouring Nazi soldiers removed from private cemetery in Oakville, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
The monument was removed Saturday after years of controversy. View image in full screen
The monument was removed Saturday after years of controversy. David Woodcock / Global News
Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) for Holocaust Studies announced Saturday that a controversial monument in an Oakville, Ont., cemetery had been removed.

The monument, located within West Oak Memorial Gardens, a 100-acre private cemetery owned by St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, was dedicated to the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the S.S., a Nazi military unit comprised of predominantly Ukrainian soldiers during World War II.

It was erected in 1988 to honour the members of the First Ukrainian Division. Veterans, as well as family members, are buried in the cemetery.

In a statement, FSWC said calls for the pillar to be removed had been heard for many years.

“FSWC previously stated that such monuments ‘distort the Holocaust while glorifying the memory of individuals who participated in crimes against humanity,’ ” the statement read.

A petition through change.org, which garnered 1,000 signatures, was launched in 2020 to have the marker removed after it was defaced.

At that time, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton responded the campaign saying he found the monument “repugnant,” but that municipalities were unable to intervene in regulating the contents of private cemeteries.

According to the statement released Saturday by FSWC, Oakville-based Rabbi Stephen Wise said members of the local Ukrainian community responsible for the memorial had reached the decision to remove it recently.

“The monument’s removal comes nearly six months after Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran who served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, received a standing ovation in the Canadian House of Commons, provoking international outrage and renewed calls for monuments dedicated to Nazi collaborators in Canada to be removed,” Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said in the statement.

Two similar monuments continue to stand in Edmonton. FSWC says it continues to call for the removal of those pillars, as well.

