Sports

Blue Jays roll to spring training win over Philly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
George Springer and Dasan Brown had two runs each as the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 13-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Saturday.

Toronto had a total of 11 different batters combining for runs in the spring training win, with eight runs coming in the eighth inning alone.

Philadelphia’s heavy hitters, including Kyle Schwarber, struggled in their at bat appearances, getting repeatedly struck out.

The win comes a day after Joey Votto agreed to a non-roster invite with the Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.

The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto is next in action on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

