Mike McEwen advances to Brier semifinal with thrilling victory over Manitoba

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian men’s curling championship with a 6-5 win over Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone.

McEwen stole a single point in the fifth and sixth ends to lead 5-1, but gave up single steals in the eighth and ninth to be tied coming home with hammer.

2:01 Saskatoon Blades all-time leading scorer Banham ready to see his number raised to the rafters

The skip executed a nose hit against three Dunstone counters for the win and earned a standing ovation from Regina’s Brandt Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher and defending champion Brad Gushue were to meet in a later playoff game.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The winner earned an express ticket to Sunday night’s final while the loser dropped to Sunday afternoon’s semifinal to face McEwen.

The last Saskatchewan team to win a Brier was Rick Folk’s in 1980.