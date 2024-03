Send this page to someone via email

A power outage is affecting around 2,700 customers in the Okanagan.

According to BC Hydro, the outage stems from part of West Kelowna to Peachland and part of Summerland.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The outage happened just before 1 p.m., and repair crews are said to be on their way, with an estimated arrival time of 3:35 p.m.

Power outages can be viewed on BC Hydro’s website.