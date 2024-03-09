4 BC Ferries sailings cancelled, wind warnings in effect for B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Several high wind warnings are active in the B.C. South Coast region.

Winds gusting up to 90 km/h have led to the cancellation of four BC Ferries sailings.

The 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. trips from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen have been cancelled.

Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled, BC Ferries said.

“If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, you will hear from our customer service centre to let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing, or if your booking must be cancelled,” staff said. “In the case of a cancellation, we will refund your fees and/or fares.”

The company said alternate service is available via the Tsawwassen – Duke Point (Nanaimo) route.

Wind warnings were issued for Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and southwest Metro Vancouver (Richmond, Delta, Surrey and Langley).

“A Pacific front is moving across the south coast this morning,” Environment Canada staff said on Saturday.

“Strong southeast winds of 70 gusting 90 km/h are occurring over Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.”

The weather agency said winds would likely calm for Victoria by lunch, but for everyone else, high winds were expected to last until Sunday evening.