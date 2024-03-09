Edmonton Oilers drop shootout decision to Sabres

After having a goal taken off the board in overtime, the Buffalo Sabres scored a 3-2 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon.

It took the Oilers only 29 seconds to grab the lead as Ryan McLeod converted a behind-the-back pass from Leon Draisaitl. With Brett Kulak in the box for slashing, McLeod and Warren Foegele forced a turnover and broke away on a two-on-nothing. Foegele finished the play for his 14th of the season, a new career high. On the same power play, Tage Thompson flicked a puck in the slot and saw it elude Stuart Skinner to get Buffalo on the board.

The second period was scoreless with the Sabres hitting a couple of posts and Corey Perry failing to finish on a backhand after some fancy stickhandling in front.

With 8:21 to go in the third, Jacob Bryson flipped a backhand off Skinner’s left shoulder and in to make it 2-2. Not long after, Skinner came up with a huge save on Thompson, who was all alone in front. At the other end, Perry just missed tapping in a bouncing puck in the crease.

With two seconds left in overtime, Owen Power beat Skinner low to the glove side. After both teams had left the ice, the referees announced that video review had found the Sabres were offside on the zone entry with 20 seconds on the clock. Skinner stopped Dylan Cozens just before the buzzer to send it to a shootout.

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch had shootout goals for Buffalo while Draisaitl had one for Edmonton.

Connor McDavid saw his point streak end after 13 games.

The Oilers will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m., game at 11 a.m.).