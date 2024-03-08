ANALYSIS: Toffoli trade a sign Jets going for broke

The NHL trade deadline has passed and has evolved into a life of its own — sometimes unfairly to the players and their families that are rumoured to be moving. It also gives us the first real indication, during the season, what the teams really feel about themselves.

It’s pure coincidence, but in many ways the deadline is every hockey team’s version of the State of the Union, which was delivered by American president Joe Biden last night. Don’t worry…I’m not going down that rabbit hole. I’m paid to talk about hockey, not the circus.

Story continues below advertisement

With the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli from New Jersey, the message is clear: the Jets are going for broke. And why not? Is there a deeper set of forwards in the NHL than with the Winnipeg Jets? I think not. Toffoli brings even more depth to this team, more goal scoring and more playoff experience.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In short, Kevin Cheveldayoff did exactly what he had to do for a team being challenged by Colorado who added in the last 48 hours, and Dallas who added in the last week. The arms race in the Central is real, and the Jets have responded.

Looking forward to seeing Tyler Toffoli in a new jersey 🤩 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Jbfg4U7PXi — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

It has been an amazing two weeks for the team, this city and its fans. Fourteen days ago, ownership created a bit of a frenzy, suggesting all was not good on the business side of the team. They needed more of a commitment from the corporate world and the fans, to put the team’s finances back on track. They assured everyone they would be all in, if there was some reciprocity.

Well, today was a day the Jets’ backed up their part of the bargain. The team was good. Today they are better.

This is a day for fine-tuning. Last year, Vegas traded for Ivan Barbashev minutes before the deadline on the way to their Cup, and he was solid throughout the playoff run. He made a difference. Toffoli might just be that guy for Winnipeg — a player that compliments the strength of an already good team. The Jets just might have done the best in 2024, in that fine-tuning.

That’s what these GMs like Cheveldayoff are paid to do — not make a big splash, but make their team better, without upsetting the team’s chemistry, to give their teams the chance to win for the next three months.

5:45 Where do the Jets Stand in Winnipeg?