Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters vent carbon monoxide from three-storey building

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg firefighters safely vented carbon monoxide from a three-storey Notre Dame Avenue building Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm and quickly helped all of the occupants to safety before venting the gas.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No injuries were reported, and the WFPS said the build-up of potentially deadly gas was likely from a malfunctioning furnace, which was repaired Friday by Manitoba Hydro workers.

Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week'
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices