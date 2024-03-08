Winnipeg firefighters vent carbon monoxide from three-storey building

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters safely vented carbon monoxide from a three-storey Notre Dame Avenue building Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm and quickly helped all of the occupants to safety before venting the gas.

No injuries were reported, and the WFPS said the build-up of potentially deadly gas was likely from a malfunctioning furnace, which was repaired Friday by Manitoba Hydro workers.