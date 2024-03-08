Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Winning lottery ticket worth $50M bought in B.C.

Someone in B.C. is a lot richer this week than they were last week.

As in $50 million richer.

That’s how much Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot was worth, which someone in the province won.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, someone purchased a winning ticket online via its PlayNow website and matched all 10 numbers.

A first look at ‘The Last of Us’ set in B.C., as filming for hit HBO show underway

Almost a year after it was announced that one of TV’s biggest blockbuster series was moving to B.C. to film, we’re getting our first look at one of the sets for The Last of Us.

Filming has begun on season two of the hit HBO show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, after production moved from Alberta after season one.

Video of the set shows a house nestled in the forest, with a huge flag, camera cranes and lights.

B.C. is hoping the popular series brings a boost to the economy.

Video captures moment Air Canada plane struck by lightning

Video shared with Global News captures the moment an Air Canada plane was struck by lightning.

The flight was leaving Vancouver International Airport on Sunday night, just before 7:30 p.m., when it was struck during a rare winter thunderstorm.

The large blue flash can be seen at the back of the plane during the moment of contact.

The flight continued to London, Heathrow and no one was injured or hurt in the incident.

Father-daughter duo hit up 44 B.C. ski hills in 42 days

A father-and-daughter duo on an epic adventure this winter hit every lift-serviced ski area in B.C. in just over a month.

Greg Scott, who lives in Edmonton, and his daughter Hali, who lives on Vancouver Island, came together to embark on the B.C. ski tour that began on Jan. 25 in Terrace.

In 42 days, they hit 44 ski hills.

First-place Vancouver Canucks hand struggling Golden Knights 3-1 loss

Quinn Hughes, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Conor Garland each scored as the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks maintained their stranglehold on the Pacific Division while handing the struggling Vegas Golden Knights a 3-1 loss Thursday night.

Canucks center Elias Pettersson got his 400th career point with a first-period assist. He’s the second-fastest player in franchise history to reach the mark, doing it in 390 games — just 30 games more than Pavel Bure. Pettersson also has 16 points in 14 career games against the Knights, most among active Canucks.