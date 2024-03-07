Menu

Canada

Winning lottery ticket worth $50M bought in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
What if you really do win the lottery?
While the odds are slim, people do win millions of dollars in the lottery. What if it's you? Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq has some advice – Oct 19, 2018
Someone in B.C. is a lot richer today than they were yesterday.

As in $50 million richer.

That’s how much Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot was worth, which someone in the province won.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, someone purchased a winning ticket online via its PlayNow website and matched all 10 numbers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary trio hits $50M jackpot after 17 years of buying tickets'
Calgary trio hits $50M jackpot after 17 years of buying tickets

The winning jackpot numbers were 18041531-05.

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com,” said the BCLC.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased.

BCLC says the winner will be announced after the jackpot has been claimed.

Click to play video: 'Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes'
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes
