Winning lottery ticket worth $50M bought in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in B.C. is a lot richer today than they were yesterday.

As in $50 million richer.

That’s how much Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot was worth, which someone in the province won.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, someone purchased a winning ticket online via its PlayNow website and matched all 10 numbers.

1:58 Calgary trio hits $50M jackpot after 17 years of buying tickets

The winning jackpot numbers were 18041531-05.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com,” said the BCLC.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased.

BCLC says the winner will be announced after the jackpot has been claimed.