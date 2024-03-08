Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Humans remains found at scene of ‘extremely difficult’ Brampton fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Police said the house was "fully engulfed" in flames, a blaze the Brampton Fire Chief described as "extremely difficult" for his crews. View image in full screen
Police said the house was "fully engulfed" in flames, a blaze the Brampton Fire Chief described as "extremely difficult" for his crews. ROY
Police say human remains have been found at the site of a Brampton house fire and officers are appealing to the public for information.

Peel Regional Police said officers and firefighters were called to the area of Van Kirk Drive and Mossgrove Crescent for reports of a house fire around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the house was “fully engulfed” in flames, a blaze the Brampton Fire Chief described as “extremely difficult” for his crews.

The fire was so extreme, police said, that an excavation contractor had to be brought into the scene. Then, on Friday morning, investigation teams found something.

“Unfortunately earlier this morning what was believed to be human remains was discovered within the premises,” a Peel police spokesperson said at the scene.

Police would not say if human remains meant more than one person had potentially died at the home. Homicide detectives are in charge of the investigation.

Police are now appealing to the public for help.

“This is a densely populated area. There are likely to have been a number of persons in the area around 1:30 p.m., as well as perhaps passersby with dashcam footage,” the Peel police spokesperson said.

