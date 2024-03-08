Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More local politicians in Quebec report facing harassment, intimidation: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Mar. 7'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Mar. 7
The Mar. 7, 2024 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A survey of hundreds of elected municipal officials across Quebec shows a rise in the last decade in the percentage of politicians who report facing harassment and intimidation.

Thirty-nine per cent of respondents in the 2023 survey by the Quebec federation of municipalities reported experiencing the offensive behaviours at least once in their careers, up from 28 per cent in 2017.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Results of the survey of 615 people, published today, shed light on the changing demographics and challenges of the municipal political class as Quebec struggles to retain local leaders.

Nearly 10 per cent of the province’s 8,000 municipal politicians have quit since the last elections in 2021.

Trending Now

The survey further highlights many respondents’ struggles with work-life balance, and their perception that they lack adequate training to carry out their duties.

Story continues below advertisement

Survey respondents said to address these problems the public should be made better aware of the role of municipal officials and that there should be more co-operation between local leaders and provincial authorities.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices