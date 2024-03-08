More local politicians in Quebec report facing harassment, intimidation: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A survey of hundreds of elected municipal officials across Quebec shows a rise in the last decade in the percentage of politicians who report facing harassment and intimidation.

Thirty-nine per cent of respondents in the 2023 survey by the Quebec federation of municipalities reported experiencing the offensive behaviours at least once in their careers, up from 28 per cent in 2017.

Results of the survey of 615 people, published today, shed light on the changing demographics and challenges of the municipal political class as Quebec struggles to retain local leaders.

Nearly 10 per cent of the province’s 8,000 municipal politicians have quit since the last elections in 2021.

The survey further highlights many respondents’ struggles with work-life balance, and their perception that they lack adequate training to carry out their duties.

Survey respondents said to address these problems the public should be made better aware of the role of municipal officials and that there should be more co-operation between local leaders and provincial authorities.