Okanagan weather: Big warm-up for the last full week of winter

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Some showers are expected to slide through the Okanagan during the day on Tuesday.
Some showers are expected to slide through the Okanagan during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather
A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of precipitation lingers through the day on Monday as the mercury climbs up toward double digits in the afternoon.

The chance of showers returns on Tuesday with high single digit temperatures before skies clear through the day on Wednesday and double digits get reached.

A major warm-up is on the way through the remainder of the last week of winter.

Daytime highs will jump from low double digits Wednesday to the teens by Friday with increasing sunshine.

Mid-teen temperatures stick around for the last weekend of winter under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

