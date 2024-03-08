‘You really don’t see it coming’: N.B. woman warns of strep A and septic shock risk

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of invasive Group A strep have reached record levels across Canada, and that’s prompting a New Brunswick woman to share her story to warn others about the risk of sepsis that comes with the disease.

Lisa Lawrence of Quispamsis, N.B. was rushed to the Saint John Regional Hospital six years ago after suffering from what she thought was the flu that had lasted for over a week.

“The thing about invasive strep A is, you really don’t see it coming,” she said.

“It was a normal weekend. We went out with friends. I was feeling a little sick the next day, and I never really felt like it was anything more than the flu.”

She recalls realizing she “wasn’t getting any better.”

Then, her condition worsened.

“At one point, I started losing cognitive function. So it was apparent that I really had to go to the hospital, like right away,” she said.

After doing a spinal tap, doctors found that she had invasive Group A streptococcus and had gone into septic shock.

“I was sedated because, in septic shock, you have organ failure. And I was in organ failure, and my lungs were collapsing, so I had to be intubated, and they sedate you,” she said.

Lawrence spent the next month in hospital but the complications from sepsis persisted.

“It was months before I could walk, on my own, unassisted. It was months before I could take care of myself.”

Her road to recovery still continues, which is what prompted her to speak out and warn others.

Dr. Alison Fox-Robichaud, a professor at McMaster University, is a physician and the scientific director of Sepsis Canada.

She explains that sepsis can occur after any bacterial or viral infection.

“It can ramp up that clotting system in the blood and interfere with blood supply to every organ of the body, whether it’s the kidneys, the lungs, the heart, the brain, the muscles,” she said.

Fox-Robichaud says an important part of preventing sepsis is seeking medical attention when you feel incredibly unwell and being aware of any infections. While those with a weakened immune system are most susceptible to sepsis, it can — and does — affect anyone.

“Recognizing that they’re feeling unwell, so seeking medical attention early is probably the most important — hand hygiene, keeping wounds clean,” she said.

While there’s no vaccine for invasive Group A strep, she says being up to date on vaccines for other infections can reduce sepsis risks.

50 confirmed cases, nine deaths

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said there have been 50 confirmed cases of invasive Group A strep and nine deaths reported in the province in 2024, as of Feb. 29.

In January, the family of Dan Wetmore shared the Riverview, N.B. man’s story after he died suddenly from the bacterial infection.

Wetmore, 49, died on Jan. 19, just a week after falling sick with flu-like symptoms.

Sean Hatchard said Public Health recommends New Brunswickers get assessed by a health-care provider if they have symptoms or signs of strep. Those symptoms could be a skin infection, fever lasting more than three days, difficulty breathing, confusion or difficulty waking up.

“People who do not have symptoms for group A strep infection do not need to be seen by a clinician. Those who have symptoms suggestive of Group A strep infection should be assessed by a health-care provider,” wrote Hatchard.

“Those without a provider or who have challenges accessing their provider can also be assessed at an after-hours clinic, or can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse, who can refer patients to a health-care provider.”

He added that Horizon Health has recently “enhanced access” for Group A strep assessment where demand “surpassed availability.”

A pilot project also allows pharmacists to assess and treat Group A strep at six locations.

A review of the pilot project will take place this fall.