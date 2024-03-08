Menu

Crime

Arrests made after police recover stolen pickup truck in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 8, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Guelph police made a pair of arrests in connection to a stolen pickup truck from Erin that was found in Guelph. View image in full screen
Guelph police made a pair of arrests in connection to a stolen pickup truck from Erin that was found in Guelph. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A stolen pickup truck from Erin has been found in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service located a 2016 GMC in the area of Stephanie Drive on Thursday afternoon that had been reported stolen a few days earlier.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say officers were observing the pickup when a man and woman approached it. They say both fled on foot once they saw police.

There was a brief foot pursuit as officers chased the male suspect through a home and several backyards before he was eventually caught. The woman was apprehended a short distance away.

A 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Guelph, are facing multiple charges. Both were held for bail hearings.

 

