Arrests made after police recover stolen pickup truck in Guelph

A stolen pickup truck from Erin has been found in Guelph.
Guelph Police Service located a 2016 GMC in the area of Stephanie Drive on Thursday afternoon that had been reported stolen a few days earlier.
Investigators say officers were observing the pickup when a man and woman approached it. They say both fled on foot once they saw police.
There was a brief foot pursuit as officers chased the male suspect through a home and several backyards before he was eventually caught. The woman was apprehended a short distance away.
A 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Guelph, are facing multiple charges. Both were held for bail hearings.
