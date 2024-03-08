Menu

Crime

Arrests made in targeted killings of pregnant woman, man in Bowmanville: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 11:25 am
1 min read
Neighbourhood shocked after Bowmanville, Ont. weekend double homicide
Three young men are facing first-degree murder charges after a pregnant woman and her partner were found dead in Bowmanville, Ont., last year.

Durham Region police Det. Sgt. Brad Corner says officers were called to a home on Crombie Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023.

Corner says officers found 28-year-old Aram Kamel and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy lying dead on the main floor of the home.

He says they were shot multiple times at close range and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant when she was killed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say a 21-year-old man with no fixed address, a 21-year-old man from Toronto and a 20-year-old man from Toronto have been all arrested this week and are each charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Corner says police believe the murders of Kamel and Alzubaidy were a “targeted killing and a robbery,” and the investigation is still ongoing into other people that may have been criminally responsible for the murders.

Arrests made in targeted killings of pregnant woman, man in Bowmanville: police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Durham Regional Police
© 2024 The Canadian Press

