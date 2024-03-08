Menu

Weather

Toronto to see significant rainfall for the weekend, special weather statement issued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 7:20 am
1 min read
Environment Canada says the worst part of the rain is expected late Friday throughout Saturday with total rainfall amounts of between 20 and 40 mm. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says the worst part of the rain is expected late Friday throughout Saturday with total rainfall amounts of between 20 and 40 mm. Global News
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as a “significant” amount of rainfall is forecasted for the weekend.

The weather agency said the worst part of the rain is expected late Friday throughout Saturday with total rainfall amounts of between 20 and 40 mm.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“A low pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend,” Environment Canada said.

Periods of rain is expected to begin Friday afternoon over southwestern Ontario and progress towards the east by the overnight, the statement read.

By Saturday night, Environment Canada said the rain is expected to taper to flurries as colder air moves into the region.

Saturday is expected to see a high of 8 C but a low of -1 C. Sunday is forecasted to be a high of 2 C but a low of -5 C.

