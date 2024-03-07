SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames acquire centre Riley Damiani from Stars for centre Emilio Pettersen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 8:57 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames have acquired centre Riley Damiani from the Dallas Stars in exchange for centre Emilio Pettersen.

As part of the announcement Thursday evening, the Flames said Damiani has been assigned to their affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old had 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars this season. Damiani has seven games of NHL experience with one goal and one assist back in 2021-22 with Dallas.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound Mississauga, Ont., native was drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft by the Stars.

Pettersen, meanwhile, had 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 54 games for the Wranglers this season. The 23-year-old has yet to play in the NHL.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound Norwegian was drafted in the sixth round (167th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft by Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft'
Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices