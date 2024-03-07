Menu

Sports

Flames’ Pospisil suspended 3 games for boarding Kraken’s Dunn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
The NHL’s department of player safety says Martin Pospisil of the Calgary Flames has been suspended for three games for boarding Seattle’s Vince Dunn.

Pospisil was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for drilling Dunn into the end boards from behind during the third period of Monday’s game between the Flames and Kraken.

Visibly shaken up but leaving the ice on his own, Dunn went to the dressing room and didn’t return.

Pospisil, 24, was drafted in the fourth round (105th overall pick) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames.

Calgary Flames centre Martin Pospisil (76) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames centre Martin Pospisil (76) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/George Walker IV

He was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Flames in April 2019.

Dunn, 27, played five seasons for the St. Louis Blues organization before being made available at the expansion draft and subsequently being signed by the Seattle Kraken in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Trade rumours don’t douse Calgary Flames playoff optimism'
Trade rumours don’t douse Calgary Flames playoff optimism
© 2024 The Canadian Press

