Winnipeg fire crews rescue tenants from apartment building fire, 3 in hospital

Three people are in unstable condition after a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of Young Street in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it responded to the fire at the three-storey building Thursday afternoon, and was told some people were trapped in their suites.

When crews got there, they immediately went inside to fight the blaze and rescue the people who were trapped, WFPS said. Several of them were saved using both aerial and ground ladders, firefighters said.

Paramedics assessed five people on scene, and three were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Everyone else escaped on their own, and no other injuries were reported, crews said.

Less than an hour after it started, the fire was declared under control, WFPS said.

It said most of the damage was in the suite where the flames began.

The cause is under investigation.