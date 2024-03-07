U.S. warns citizens to avoid crowds in Moscow over potential attacks

The U.S. has issued a warning for American nationals in Moscow to avoid large gatherings, including concerts for the next 48 hours, saying it’s monitoring reports of “imminent plans” by extremists to target large gatherings.

The alert was posted to the website of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Thursday afternoon, with the State Department issuing its own warning on X about the same time.

Officials are urging people to avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and be aware of their surroundings.

Moscow, Russia: The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours. As a reminder, our Travel Advisory for Russia is… pic.twitter.com/J5oLgOvFY4 — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 7, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Americans are already advised not to travel to Russia, with the U.S. currently listing the country as a level 4 risk due to what it calls the “unpredictable consequences” of its invasion of Ukraine, as well as the potential for harassment and “singling out” of U.S. citizens for detention by security officials. Citizens already residing or travelling there have also been urged to depart immediately.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

U.S. citizens are advised to contact the embassy in Moscow if they have concerns and to contact the Department of State consular affairs for assistance.

However, it’s not just the U.S. advising caution with the United Kingdom also advising on its website about the warning, advising British nationals to also avoid all travel to Russia.

The US says it is “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”



We advise British nationals against all travel to Russia. pic.twitter.com/dsM1RYODnk — UKinRussia🇬🇧🇷🇺 (@ukinrussia) March 7, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Canada also has a no travel advisory to the country, though as of publication Global News had not received a response from Global Affairs Canada on whether it too would issue an alert similar to the U.S.