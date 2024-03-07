Menu

Canada

U.S. warns citizens to avoid crowds in Moscow over potential attacks

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
The Russian and American flags are displayed flying next to one another. View image in full screen
The Russian and American flags are displayed flying next to one another. Getty Images
The U.S. has issued a warning for American nationals in Moscow to avoid large gatherings, including concerts for the next 48 hours, saying it’s monitoring reports of “imminent plans” by extremists to target large gatherings.

The alert was posted to the website of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Thursday afternoon, with the State Department issuing its own warning on X about the same time.

Officials are urging people to avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and be aware of their surroundings.

Americans are already advised not to travel to Russia, with the U.S. currently listing the country as a level 4 risk due to what it calls the “unpredictable consequences” of its invasion of Ukraine, as well as the potential for harassment and “singling out” of U.S. citizens for detention by security officials. Citizens already residing or travelling there have also been urged to depart immediately.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

U.S. citizens are advised to contact the embassy in Moscow if they have concerns and to contact the Department of State consular affairs for assistance.

Trending Now

However, it’s not just the U.S. advising caution with the United Kingdom also advising on its website about the warning, advising British nationals to also avoid all travel to Russia.

Canada also has a no travel advisory to the country, though as of publication Global News had not received a response from Global Affairs Canada on whether it too would issue an alert similar to the U.S.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

