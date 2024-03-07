Menu

Quebec judge won’t exempt church-supported palliative care home from MAID law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec tables bill to widen access to medical assistance in dying'
Quebec tables bill to widen access to medical assistance in dying
RELATED: The Quebec government intends to expand access to medical assistance in dying to include advanced consent for people with an incurable disease. Bill 11 was tabled on Thursday by Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, Sonia Bélanger who was moved to tears while discussing modifications to the law. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports. – Feb 16, 2023
A Superior Court judge has denied a request from Montreal’s Roman Catholic archdiocese for an exemption to a Quebec law requiring all palliative care centres in the province to provide medical assistance in dying.

Justice Catherine Piché found that Quebecers’ right to choose what medical care they want to receive — including doctor-assisted death — outweighs any infringement of religious freedom.

The archbishop’s office filed the court challenge in early February, seeking to have a church-supported palliative care home in Montreal immediately exempted from the requirement until the case goes to trial.

Archbishop Christian Lépine argued that Quebec’s end-of-life care law violates the freedom of religion by requiring the home to offer life-ending treatment that runs counter to the beliefs of Catholic donors and volunteers.

The St. Raphael’s palliative care and day centre is located in a former church that is still owned by the archdiocese, and under the terms of its lease it has been forbidden from offering MAID.

Piché agreed that the law creates a moral dilemma for some Catholic supporters of the centre and that they would be harmed if doctor-assisted deaths took place there, but she ruled that those harms did not justify an exemption.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

