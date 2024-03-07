RCMP seek bystanders that helped North Vancouver hit-and-run victim

Send this page to someone via email

The North Vancouver RCMP are looking for several people who came to the assistance of a senior hurt in a hit-and-run collision last Friday.

Police said the victim was struck while using a crosswalk at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Sunset Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, a dark blue or black SUV, was travelling westbound and did not remain at the scene.

2:15 Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was assisted by multiple witnesses, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police now want to speak with two men who helped clear the intersection and two women who helped transport the victim to Lions Gate Hospital.