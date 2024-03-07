Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek bystanders that helped North Vancouver hit-and-run victim

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver RCMP want to speak with several bystanders who came to the assistance of a hit-and-run victim last week. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP want to speak with several bystanders who came to the assistance of a hit-and-run victim last week. North Vancouver RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The North Vancouver RCMP are looking for several people who came to the assistance of a senior hurt in a hit-and-run collision last Friday.

Police said the victim was struck while using a crosswalk at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Sunset Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, a dark blue or black SUV, was travelling westbound and did not remain at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run'
Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run
Trending Now

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was assisted by multiple witnesses, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police now want to speak with two men who helped clear the intersection and two women who helped transport the victim to Lions Gate Hospital.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices