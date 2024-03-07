RCMP seek bystanders that helped North Vancouver hit-and-run victim

The North Vancouver RCMP are looking for several people who came to the assistance of a senior hurt in a hit-and-run collision last Friday.
Police said the victim was struck while using a crosswalk at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Sunset Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.
The suspect vehicle, a dark blue or black SUV, was travelling westbound and did not remain at the scene.
The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was assisted by multiple witnesses, according to police.
Police now want to speak with two men who helped clear the intersection and two women who helped transport the victim to Lions Gate Hospital.
- Youngest victim of ‘senseless’ Ottawa killings was just months old. What we know
- Mom arrested, accused of mixing drink that put son’s classmate in hospital
- ‘Rust’ armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in fatal movie set shooting
- Family member accused of chiselling name off headstone in Ontario, police say
Comments