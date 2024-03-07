Menu

Crime

Virden, Man. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead in home

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes'
Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes
'We were on pace to be in the 30s, which would be more normal before the pandemic, but with that spike in the last eight weeks we found ourselves climbing back into the 40s,' police chief Danny Smyth said Monday – Jan 2, 2024
Virden RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Man.

Wednesday morning, officers said a First Nation safety officer responded to a well-being check at the home where the 64-year-old was found dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Mounties said.

Click to play video: 'Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP'
Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP
