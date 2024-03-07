Virden, Man. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead in home

Virden RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Man.
Wednesday morning, officers said a First Nation safety officer responded to a well-being check at the home where the 64-year-old was found dead.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, Mounties said.
