Canada

Relief in sight for Montreal parents after months-long school bus strike ends

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing calls for intervention as Montreal school bus strike continues into 4th month'
Growing calls for intervention as Montreal school bus strike continues into 4th month
RELATED: Frustrations are mounting among parents and school boards as the ongoing Transco bus strike enters its fourth month. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, with negotiations stalled, there are growing calls for the government to intervene – Feb 27, 2024
After more than four months, a school bus strike in Montreal, involving some 350 drivers, has come to an end.

In a news release Thursday, the CSN union representing the Autobus Transco drivers said members voted 69.4 per cent in favour of a proposed settlement put forth by a conciliator.

The unlimited general strike began on Oct. 31, 2023, leaving the parents of some 15,000 students, scrambling to get their children to and from school every day.

The main stick point during negotiations was related to remuneration.

The new six-year contract includes a 43  per cent pay increase, retroactive to July 1, 2022.

“During this period, we will therefore go from the current weekly salary of $634 to $907 on July 1, 2027,” said Carole Laplante, president of the STTT–CSN union.

A spokesperson for the Lester B. Pearson School Board told Global News in an email that the development was “positive.”

Other affected school boards include the English Montreal School Board, Centre de services scolaire de Montréal, and the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

The hope is that buses will be back on the road next week when kids return from spring break.

Transco spokesperson Claude Breton said that should be the case for “most routes” as of Monday morning.

He warned, however, of possible issues on some routes.

“Parents should wait to hear from their school board (to know) whether theirs is operational.”

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines
Click to play video: 'Montreal school bus drivers still on strike with no end in sight'
Montreal school bus drivers still on strike with no end in sight
