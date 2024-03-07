Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Scammer bilks B.C. woman out of $10K for $700 cellphone: police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What are the top scams?'
What are the top scams?
We've entered Fraud Prevention Month...what are the top riskiest scams that end up costing people the most money?
A woman in B.C.’s Southern Interior was bilked out of $10,000, say police.

Salmon Arm RCMP say a local resident fell prey to a scammer who was pretending to be a fraud investigator.

The caller contacted the woman on Feb. 22, at 6 a.m., saying that her payment towards a $700 cellphone did not go through.

He provided instructions on how to pay, with the victim falling into the trap and sending $10,000 in Bitcoin via an ATM.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars'
Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars

“The victim stated the caller had a thick accent,” said police. “Calls back to the phone number went unanswered.”

In today’s modern world, phone scams are a cruel fact of life. For example, Surrey RCMP issued a press release on Thursday saying its officers responded to 229 local reports of fraud in 2023, with total losses exceeding $12 million to local residents.

“The majority of frauds were related to investment scams,” said Surrey RCMP, noting they have already received 50 reports of fraud involving cryptocurrency in January and February.

In these scams, victims were introduced to cryptocurrency-related investments via social media, phone calls, online advertisements, and online dating platforms.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Scams more sophisticated thanks to artificial intelligence'
Consumer Matters: Scams more sophisticated thanks to artificial intelligence
According to the federal government, $554 million was lost to fraud across the nation in 2023, up from $531 million in 2022.

Salmon Arm RCMP said people should be very cautious when receiving calls from an unknown person who’s requesting money.

“If you receive a phone call from anyone claiming you owe them money, police recommend hanging up immediately,” said the RCMP.

“If you want to check if you owe money, call the business directly by calling a phone number obtained from a safe source such as the official business website, or a phone book.”

 

